Dong Ho Lim, 84, a long-time resident of Upper Frederick Township, PA, passed away April 15, 2020. He was the husband of the late Young Ja Lim, who passed away in 2017. Mr. Lim was born January 24, 1936, in Seoul, South Korea. He served in the South Korean Army and then was employed as a police detective. After moving to the United States, he worked as a factory worker and welder. He became a naturalized citizen of the U.S.A. on October 1, 1981. He owned Lim’s Dry Cleaning and Tailor Shop in Skippack, PA, from 1985 until 2015. Mr. Lim was an elder in the congregation of the Korean Philadelphia Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. His favorite thing to do was to teach others about the Bible and its promise of a paradise earth, filled with love and peace. He volunteered full time for many years alongside of his wife, Young. He continued after her passing in this ministry as it was the most important thing in his life. Mr. Lim lived on a 13-acre property. He loved raising his chickens, and gardening and making his home look like a garden setting with trees and flowers. He loved spending time with his four sons who were his pride and joy. Weekly, they would enjoy meals together, take walks together and just spend time with one another. He loved to travel and enjoyed when the family took trips together to Utah, Wyoming, and Stone Harbor, NJ. Surviving are four sons, Hyo J. Lim and his wife, Elizabeth, of King of Prussia, PA, Jim J. Lim and his wife, Ann, of Berwyn, PA, John J. Lim and his wife, Diana, of North Wales, PA, and Peter J. Lim of Perkiomenville, PA; a sister, Soon Boon Chang of Los Angeles, CA; and four grandchildren, Brittany Lim, Jordan Leatherbury, Lilly Lim, and Janie Lim. He is also survived by many cousins and friends in both the USA and Korea. Due to the ongoing health crisis and restrictions on gatherings, a public memorial service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Jehovah’s Witnesses/Watchtower at https://apps.jw.org/ui/E/donate-home.html#/donate. Arrangements are by R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. of Skippack, PA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 22, 2020