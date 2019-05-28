|
Donna L. Clugston, 59, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the beloved wife of Scott Clugston, with whom she shared 26 years of marriage. In addition to her husband Scott, Donna is survived by her four daughters; Annmarie Parrish, husband Eric and their 2 children Kendall and Shaylie, of Green Lane PA. Candis Rush, husband Adam and their daughter Sadie, of Red Hill PA. Tiffany Branson of Pennsburg PA and Gabrielle Clugston of North Wales, PA. She is also survived by her four siblings; Harry Martin III, Barbara Wlodarczyk, Carin Void, Steven Martin, their spouses and children. Relatives and friends will be received Friday, May 31 after 5:00 p.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where a celebration of her life will begin at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on May 29, 2019