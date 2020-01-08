The Reporter Obituaries
Donna Lyn (Pitcher) Fromm, 60, of Lansdale, PA, passed away Jan. 6, 2020. She was the wife of Joseph Fromm; mother of Erich Fromm and Sarah Sebenick; and sister of Patricia, Ingrid, Brenda, Catherine, Heather and Ian. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 10am on Jan. 10, 2020, at Keystone Fellowship Church, 427 Stump Rd., North Wales, PA, where family will receive friends following the service. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020
