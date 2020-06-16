Doris Felty Hallman, 96, of Franconia Twp., passed away June 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Lester Clark Hallman; stepmother of Dr. Lester C. Hallman, Jr. (Joan), the late Harvey K. Hallman (Fredericka), Jacqueline L. Bond (the late Arthur E.), Emma L. Mele (Dr. Fernando), and Rosanna L. Steen (the late Col. Ret. Joe Steen), step grandmother of 17; and sister of the late Miriam and Kathryn Hallman. A private graveside service will take place at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in her memory to The Hallman Scholarship Fund at Ursinus College of Collegeville, PA, established for the use of students in the field of History. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.