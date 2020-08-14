1/1
Doris M. Landis
Doris M. Landis, 88, of Harleysville, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Raymond B. Isaacson, and the late Richard L. Landis. Born in Hilltown Township, she was a daughter of the late Roosevelt C. and Louisa E. (Snyder) Detwiler. With the exception of three years in Michigan, Doris resided her entire life in this area and was a member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hilltown. Doris’ secretarial career included American Chick Sexing Association, J. W. Rex Company, Link-Belt, and 30 years in the medical office of Carroll F. Burgoon, Jr., M.D. & Associates from which she retired in 1998. Thereafter she was employed part-time by Larry E. Bair, P.A., in Lansdale. She enjoyed her family and friends, writing poetry, her trip to Alaska, vacations at the shore and to Dude Ranch. Doris’ love of trucks afforded her the privilege of visiting 48 states. She is survived by her son, Rand Isaacson and his wife Fran of Skippack; two grandchildren, Heather and Zachary, and nieces and nephews. Doris was preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin Detwiler and his wife Barbara and Robert Detwiler and his wife Kay. Contributions in Doris’ name can be made to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of PA or an animal welfare organization of the contributor’s choice.

Published in The Reporter from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
