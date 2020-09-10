Doris W. Gerges, 92, of Hatfield, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late James H. Gerges, who died December 27, 2012. Born June 19, 1928 in Abington, PA, she was the daughter of the late J. Conrad and Anna Margaret (Garges) Watson. Doris was a longtime member of Heidelberg UCC in Hatfield where she served as a Sunday School teacher, was active in the Women’s Fellowship, and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Needlework Guild of America (NGA) of Hatfield for over 30 years where she served as Treasurer. A 1946 graduate of Hatfield High School, Doris later attended Lansdale School of Business. She was employed at the former Hatfield Packing and later at the Watershed Dairy Store, in Hatfield. Long known for her warm and generous heart, and her positive outlook, Doris was the ultimate “people person.” She enjoyed meeting people and getting to know them. Many of her friendships were life long, and some dated back to grade school. She met with her high school friends in a “Girls Club” every month since 1956. In addition to making friends, Doris enjoyed entertaining. She loved to cook and bake for family and friends. She also liked playing pinochle, and playing the piano. She spent hours sending note cards and letters to her large circle of acquaintances. Doris is survived by her children, Brent T. Gerges of North Wales, Brenda S. Crouthamel of Bradenton, FL, and Cindra L. Lohan (Gerry) of Perkasie, PA; two grandchildren, James Lohan and Daniel Lohan; and her brother, Gerald Watson (Annette) of Souderton. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne Watson, and Donald Watson. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Heidelberg UCC, 1101 Cowpath Road, Hatfield, PA 19440. The visitation will be held outside, weather permitting, or inside if weather is inclement. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Doylestown Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Doris’s memory to Heidelberg UCC, address above.



