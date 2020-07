Dorothy A. Trumbauer, 94, of Lansdale and formerly of Gilbertsville, died Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harold Trumbauer. Funeral services and burial will be private in Garden of Memories of Worcester. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. Full obituary may be found at http://www.huffandlakjer.com/ In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity in Dorothy’s name is encouraged.