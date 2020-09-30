Dorothy H. Johnson, 89, formerly of Harleysville, passed away peacefully on Sunday September 27, 2020. Dorothy was born and raised in Lansdale. She and her husband Wesley married in 1951 and enjoyed 56 years together. They loved spending time traveling the Northeast and Southern states with friends. Dottie was not only a strong women, she was thoughtful, forgiving and believed in giving to others. She greeted everyone with a kind word and smile. Affectionately known in her community as one of the “Becker Babes” she loved everyone. She predeceased by her husband Wesley D. Johnson and her son Wesley D. Johnson Jr. Surviving is her daughter Debra J. Soviero, Little Silver, NJ and her granddaughter Caitlyn Johnson, Rising Sun, MD. A graveside memorial will be held 11:30 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler. www.huffandlakjer.com