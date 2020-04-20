|
Dorothy Mildred Thompson Carter was born to Marion and Howard Thompson on December 21, 1924, in North Wales PA. Her mother died at a young age and she was raised by her maternal grandparents. She attended public schools in North Wales and graduated from North Wales High School. Dorothy departed this life Friday, April 17, 2020 at 95 years old. She married the late Joseph William Washington III, on December 12, 1944 in CA where he was stationed in the Navy. There they had their first child. They returned to PA then had three more children. In 1957 they built their first home in North Wales where they raised their family and where Dorothy lived until her death. Her husband Joseph passed in 1982. She later married Leonard Carter who passed away in 2000. Dorothy worked at Merck Sharp and Dohme in a variety of departments throughout her career, retiring after 30 years. Dorothy had a very strong faith in God and became a Christian at a young age. She also had many interests. She was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles, traveling, birds and nature, and appreciated fine arts and music. She cared about and cared for many family members and friends while bringing so much joy to their lives. She loved life and always looked for the positive in everyone and in all situations. Dorothy had many roles in her life leaving a profound impact on many people. She was a surrogate parent and grandparent to many, as she always gave of herself to others. She had a personality that left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was a beautiful woman inside and out. She was an independent woman for her generation and could do just about anything. She was just as proficient with a pen as she was with a hammer. If something was broken she would fix it. She and Joe instilled in their children the importance of having strong family values. She had wit and humor with perfect timing as humor was another one of her many attributes. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Nancy Lee McHugh, North Wales, PA; two sons: Gary (Sudie) Washington, Jacksonville, Or; David (Margie) Washington, Lansdale, PA.; two stepchildren: Lynette Carter and Michael Carter; preceded in death by her daughter, Sheila Washington. She has eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great great grand child; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Private. www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 21, 2020