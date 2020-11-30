Dorothy R. Bennett, 79, of Hatfield, passed away peacefully Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul R. Bennett, who died June 23, 2016. Born July 21, 1941 in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Zygmund and Maryanna (Lasota) Langiewicz. She graduated from Hallahan High School in 1959 and married her high school sweetheart, Paul, in 1963. Dorothy was employed through the years in administrative positions for General Electric, Moore Products and Deltron. Dorothy was a devoted loving wife of 53 years to Paul, a mother who loved her daughters deeply, a proud and involved grandmother and a dear friend to many. She enjoyed working in her gardens, family vacations, travelling and playing poker. However, her greatest joy was being on the sidelines or in the audience or at a school event supporting all of her grandchildren’s activities. She was a constant presence and could always be seen beaming with pride and love. Dorothy was a woman of quiet strength and selfless love for those she held dear. Dorothy was a longtime faithful member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. Survivors include three daughters: Susan Dowd (Francis) of Telford, Patricia Gidaro (Samuel) also of Telford, and Donna Bennett of Harleysville; seven grandchildren: Michael, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Bryan, Gabrielle, Nicholas, and Victoria; and two sisters: Geraldine Murphy of Lambertville, NJ, and Irene Langiewicz of Telford. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Paul Michael Bennett; two brothers: Chester and William Langiewicz; and a sister, Wanda Langiewicz. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.



