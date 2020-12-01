1/1
Douglas Scott Gable
1954 - 2020
Douglas Scott Gable, 66, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was a loyal husband to Gwen (Buchar) Gable for 27 years, and a proud father to two daughters, Jaime and Alexa Gable. Born September 7, 1954, in Lansdale, PA, he was a son of the late Leo Wayne Gable and Madeline LaRue (Strouse) Gable. He was a 1972 graduate of North Penn High School and well-known in his youth for being an all-star pitcher in Lansdale Little League. Prior to his retirement in 2018 from SPS Technologies, Scott was a dedicated employee at Handy and Harman for 34 years. His hobbies included golf, fishing and travel. He cherished time spent with his family. In addition to his wife and two daughters, he is survived by his brother, Terry Gable. Douglas was preceded in death by his older brother, Leo Gable. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org. Arrangements are by the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc. of Franconia, PA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
