Aug. 24, 1953 - Aug. 18, 2019 Dwight D. Snare, 65, of Duncansville, died Sunday at UPMC Altoona. He was born in New Jersey, the son of the late Calvin and Dorothy (Weyant) Snare. He married Wendy Nace in 1971. Surviving are his wife of 48 years; three daughters: Terri Bryan and husband, Jason, in Ohio, Jennifer Souder and husband, Clair, of Souderton, and Kimberly Bradigan and husband, Joshua, in Delaware; a son, Eric, of Duncansville; six grandchildren; and a sister, Kathy LaVelle of Hollidaysburg. Dwight graduated from North Penn High School, Lansdale. He worked for Hatfield Quality Meats as a supervisor for 35 years. Dwight loved spending time with his family and pets and enjoyed watching sports. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the . sorgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 21, 2019
