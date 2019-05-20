|
E. Brent Palmer, 80, of Lansdale, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Anne (Mitchell) Palmer, his wife of 46 years. Born July 27, 1938 in Lackawanna, NY, he was the son of the late Earl and Evelyn (Wait-Salsbury) Palmer. A graduate of La Salle College, Mr. Palmer worked as a self-employed tax accountant for many years, retiring in 2018. Earlier in his career, he was employed with Unisys, Blue Bell, for over 30 years. Brent was an avid reader. He also loved animals, sailing the Chesapeake, and a good cup of coffee. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Karyn Bezar (David), Brent Palmer, Eric Palmer, Brooke Sheplock (Thomas), Brigitte Beattie (Matthew), and Austin Palmer (Leah); six grandchildren, Samantha, Haley, Jillian, Ryan, Thomas, and Lauren; and a large extended family. Relatives and friends may call between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Burial will be private in St. Patrick Cemetery, Norristown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Brent’s memory to United Through Reading, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 500, San Diego, CA 92108.
Published in The Reporter on May 21, 2019