E. Clayton Winn, II, 79, of Lansdale, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. He was the beloved husband of Helen (Wrubleski) Winn. Clayton served in the U.S. Navy as a dental technician directly after high school. He retired from Moore Products Co., now Siemens, and then Home Depot, Montgomeryville. Surviving, in addition to his wife Helen, are his daughters, Dawn DellaBarba of Collegeville, Jaime Rung (Andrew) of Midlothian, VA, and Caryn Williams (Brian) of Nazareth; his grandchildren, Brandon, Adrian, Aubrey, Finley, Caelan, Collin, and Emmalena, and his sister, Doris Bornkessel. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Brett. A private celebration of Clay’s life will be held at a later date in Cape May.
Published in The Reporter on June 4, 2019