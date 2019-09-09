|
E. Louise Walton, 94, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 while in the care of Westminster Village, Allentown. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Esther (Carl) Trump. Louise was a graduate of Hahnemann School of Nursing and went on to further her education at West Chester University where she earned her Master’s in Nursing. She worked as a School Nurse in the Norristown School District for many years. Louise loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her son David L. Walton of Pennsburg; grandchildren David Walton and his wife Mary of Blue Bell, Stephen Walton of Lansdale, Katie Viebrock and Philip Artin of Orefield and John Viebrock and his wife Charley of Hellertown; great grandchildren Malia, Alexa, Sierra, Joseph, Jaxson and Maggie and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving daughter Sherryn Viebrock and brother Lester Trump. Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 P.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery, Reading. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Pancreatic Cancer Research, 3893 Alder Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
