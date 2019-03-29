|
Earl X. Freed, 90, a retired clinical psychologist, died March 28, 2019. He was a resident of Meadowood Senior Living in Worcester, PA. He grew up in New Haven, CT and received a bachelor's degree from Yale University and an M.A. and Ph.D. from Syracuse University. He then held a number of clinical and research positions at Veterans Administration hospitals and at the V.A. Central Office in Washington, D.C., where he retired as Deputy Assistant Chief Medical Director for Research and Development. He is survived by his wife, Rochelle "Chelly": and by his sons, David and Russell and wife Amy.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 30, 2019