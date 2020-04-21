|
|
Earl R. Troxel, 93, of Lansdale, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan B. (Hoffman) Troxel, who passed away in 2008. Born July 22, 1926 in Norristown, he was a son of the late Davis G. and Helen (Wheacter) Troxel. Earl graduated in 1944 from Eisenhower High School, Norristown. He immediately joined the United States Airforce, where he went on to fight honorably in both World War II and the Korean Conflict. After his time in the service, Earl came home and helped to run Troxel Cemetery Services as a partner with his father and brother. Once he retired, Earl spent seven years in Florida, but decided to return to the Collegeville/Schwenksville area in 1977. He was an honorary member of the American Legion. Survivors include four children, Earlene Meyer (Jerry) of Holiday, FL, G. Jeffrey Troxel of Rieglesville, Scott Troxel (Eileen) of Skippack, and Michael Troxel (Nanci) of Souderton; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Horace F. Troxel of Jeffersonville and Jean Gazonas of East Norriton. Earl was preceded in death by a brother, Davis G. Troxel, Jr., who killed in action during his service in WWII, and a sister, Betty Musselman. Services will be held at a later date. Contributions in Earl’s name can be made to the Old Timers. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 23, 2020