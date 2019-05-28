|
Earl Lapp Stover, DDS went home to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on May 23, 2019. Friends may call on Friday evening, May 31, 2019 from 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM, at Zion Mennonite Church, 149 Cherry Lane, Souderton, PA 18964. On Saturday, June 1, 2019, friends may greet the family from 9:30 AM – 10:15 AM at Blooming Glen Mennonite Church, 713 Blooming Glen Rd., Blooming Glen, PA 18911. The Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 AM. Arrangements are by Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 E. Broad St., Souderton, PA 18964. www.andersfh.com
Published in The Reporter on May 28, 2019