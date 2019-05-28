The Reporter Obituaries
|
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
130 East Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
(215) 723-2300
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Zion Mennonite Church
149 Cherry Lane
Souderton, PA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Blooming Glen Mennonite Church
713 Blooming Glen Rd.
Blooming Glen, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Blooming Glen Mennonite Church
713 Blooming Glen Rd.
Blooming Glen, PA
View Map
Earl Stover Obituary
Earl Lapp Stover, DDS went home to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on May 23, 2019. Friends may call on Friday evening, May 31, 2019 from 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM, at Zion Mennonite Church, 149 Cherry Lane, Souderton, PA 18964. On Saturday, June 1, 2019, friends may greet the family from 9:30 AM – 10:15 AM at Blooming Glen Mennonite Church, 713 Blooming Glen Rd., Blooming Glen, PA 18911. The Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 AM. Arrangements are by Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 E. Broad St., Souderton, PA 18964. www.andersfh.com
Published in The Reporter on May 28, 2019
