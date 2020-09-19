1/1
Earl Walter
Earl Pheil Walter, 91, of West Point, PA, passed away on 9/18/2020 due to stubbornly believing that he would die at 91 years of age. Earl was born May 12, 1929 to Chester and Mary Walter. He graduated from Lansdale High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Air Force and did a tour in Germany. Professionally, he was a machinist and a small business owner. Earl was a confirmed bachelor, and enjoyed many nights attending the local singles dances. When he wasn’t dancing the night away, Earl could be found at the Penn Valley hobby shop or in his basement workshop. If he couldn’t fix something, he always had a spare for you. In his free time, he traveled to visit friends and spent many summers on Long Beach Island with friends and family - crabbing, fishing, taking his nieces and nephews tubing on his sailboat, and watching the sun set on the bay. When you met Earl (maybe at a yard sale or over a game of dominos) it was impossible not to notice what a generous, funny, and eccentric person he was. He was always ready with a corny joke or two and drove the punchline home with an eyebrow wiggle. He will be missed by his friends, his family, and all of his special ladies. Earl is survived by his brothers, Chester and Edwin Walter, and his loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Anna Chambless. There will be a public viewing from 10 to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446. Graveside Funeral Services will follow 1 p.m. at Line Lexington Mennonite Church, 80 Hilltown Pike, Line Lexington, PA 18932. All are welcome to attend either gathering where face coverings will be required along with social distancing. Military honors will be rendered at the cemetery. The family requests no flowers. Contributions may be made in his name to a Hospice organization of their choice. Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published in The Reporter from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
