Earlene F. Magee, 70, of Colmar, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 36 years to the late Dr. James H. Magee, who died in 2009. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10 AM in the Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales, PA 19454. Interment will follow in Trinity Cemetery of Telford. Family will receive friends from 9-10 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960. Arrangements by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.