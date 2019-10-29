|
Edeltraud Hillsinger, 89, of Lansdale, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Elm Terrace Gardens. She was the beloved wife of 44 years to the late Harold David Hillsinger, who died in 1999. Born in Leuber, Germany in 1930, she was a daughter of the late Franz & Philomena (nee Streibel) Niedenzu. In addition to spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Edel was 100% German and proud of it. She enjoyed soccer – Germany was always the best - and the Philadelphia Flyers. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, doing the laundry and crocheting. Purple was her favorite color. Surviving Edel is her son, Kevin Hillsinger (Erin), of Media, PA; 6 grandchildren: Shannon, Jodi, Deanna, Reilly, Anthony, and Mia; and her sister, Anneliese Neu, of Chalfont. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Heidemarie Hillsinger and Anneliese Hillsinger. Relatives and friends will be received by her family on Friday, November 1 after 10:30 a.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Fibromyalgia Syndrome Association at www.afsafund.org or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at www.jdrf.org
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 30, 2019