Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
215-723-4636
Edgar Geiger
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John’s Lutheran Church
910 Allentown Rd.
Sellersville, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John’s Lutheran Church
910 Allentown Rd
Sellersville, PA
Edgar Geiger

Edgar R. Geiger, 95, formerly of Franconia Twp., passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 in The Community at Rockhill in West Rockhill Twp., PA. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to the late Rosemary V. (Fell) Geiger, who died in 2007. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 AM in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 910 Allentown Rd., Sellersville, PA 18960. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. John’s Lutheran Church at the above address. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 23, 2019
