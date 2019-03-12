The Reporter Obituaries
Edith F. Linderman, 93, of Hatfield, passed away March 7, 2019 surrounded by her family at Elm Terrace Gardens. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald F. Linderman, Sr, who died in 1991. Born in Philadelphia in 1925, she was the daughter of the late Noel B. & Grace (Pusey) Fell. Surviving Edith are her sons, Gerald F. Linderman, Jr. (Grace), and Robert N. Linderman (Gale); 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandson. She was also preceded in death by her son, Mark T. Linderman in 1967. Relatives and friends may attend her viewing on Saturday, March 16 after 9:30 a.m. in St. Johns UCC Church, 500 Main Street, Lansdale, where her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Prospectville. Arrangements entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 13, 2019
