1/1
Edith M. Strobel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith M. “Betsy” Strobel, 82, of North Wales, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John Strobel. Betsy and John were the light of each others’ worlds for 65 years. Born December 28, 1937 in Freeland, she was a daughter of the late Henry H. and Edith (Harris) Margraff. Betsy lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and “Grammy”. She was warm, generous, and loved to love on people, especially babies and her precious grandchildren. Throughout her life, Betsy supported the activities of her loved ones. She delighted in gift giving, utilizing her crafting/sewing prowess. For many years, Betsy proudly volunteered as a seamstress and “Band Mom” for the North Penn Marching Knights. She was highly skilled with knitting needles and blessed many through the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Betsy was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lansdale for over 45 years. She had a great affection for dogs, especially Cairn Terriers. She loved watching football games and was an avid Eagles fan. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Along with her husband, John, Betsy is survived by four children, John S. Strobel (Karen) of Hatfield, Karen L. Shipe (Richard) of Oley, Tracey L. Tupper (Craig) of Limerick, and Nicole M. Gordon (Rob) of Bayville, NJ; 13 grandchildren, Jaimie (Derek), Zak (Cassandra), Kacy (Andy), Madison (Drew), Kyle, Jesse, Alexa, Joshua, Jack, Henry, Amber, Rachel, and Mackenzie; and one great-grandchild, Aiden. Betsy was preceded in death by a brother, Harris, and a sister, Etta. Services and interment will be held privately. Contributions in Edith’s name can be made to the ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org/ , or The American Diabetes Association, https://diabetes.org/ . Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved