Edith M. “Betsy” Strobel, 82, of North Wales, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John Strobel. Betsy and John were the light of each others’ worlds for 65 years. Born December 28, 1937 in Freeland, she was a daughter of the late Henry H. and Edith (Harris) Margraff. Betsy lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and “Grammy”. She was warm, generous, and loved to love on people, especially babies and her precious grandchildren. Throughout her life, Betsy supported the activities of her loved ones. She delighted in gift giving, utilizing her crafting/sewing prowess. For many years, Betsy proudly volunteered as a seamstress and “Band Mom” for the North Penn Marching Knights. She was highly skilled with knitting needles and blessed many through the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Betsy was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lansdale for over 45 years. She had a great affection for dogs, especially Cairn Terriers. She loved watching football games and was an avid Eagles fan. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Along with her husband, John, Betsy is survived by four children, John S. Strobel (Karen) of Hatfield, Karen L. Shipe (Richard) of Oley, Tracey L. Tupper (Craig) of Limerick, and Nicole M. Gordon (Rob) of Bayville, NJ; 13 grandchildren, Jaimie (Derek), Zak (Cassandra), Kacy (Andy), Madison (Drew), Kyle, Jesse, Alexa, Joshua, Jack, Henry, Amber, Rachel, and Mackenzie; and one great-grandchild, Aiden. Betsy was preceded in death by a brother, Harris, and a sister, Etta. Services and interment will be held privately. Contributions in Edith’s name can be made to the ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org/
, or The American Diabetes Association
, https://diabetes.org/
. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com