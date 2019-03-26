|
|
Edith Miok, 85, of Lansdale, died March 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Lazar Miok. Additional survivors include her sons, Karl Miok (Annette) and Simion Miok, both of Lansdale; and four grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Matthew, and Cody. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas. Visitation 9:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Philadelphia.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019