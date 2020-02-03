|
Edith K. Shiffert, 85, a lifelong resident of Kulpsville, died peacefully Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Abington Memorial Hospital.
Born November 29, 1934 in Kulpsville, she was the daughter of the late Lester W. and Ruth (Kenderdine) Shiffert. Edith graduated from the former Lansdale High School in 1952. She was employed at Harleysville Insurance for many years.
She belonged to the Bucks County Ski Club and also enjoyed cross country skiing. She had completed a course in both boating and sailing along with her longtime friend Robert (Bob) Walker. Together, they enjoyed sailing and many trips in the U.S. and Europe.
Edith was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church, Kulpsville, where she was on the Altar Guild and Flower Committee for many years.
She is survived by two sisters, Ann Sheasley of Lansdale and Mary Simmons and her husband Glenn of Macungie, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Earl Shiffert and Robert Shiffert and her sister, Arlene Shiffert.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 7, at Christ Lutheran Church, Kulpsville, prior to the service at 11:00 A.M. with burial in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Edith's memory may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 2211 Mainland Road, Harleysville, PA 19438.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 2, 2020