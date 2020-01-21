The Reporter Obituaries
|
Edna Slemmer

Edna Slemmer Obituary
Edna C. Slemmer, formerly of Perkasie and Quakertown, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Community at Rockhill, West Rockhill Twp, PA. She was 93. She was the wife of 46 years of Robert S. Slemmer until his passing in 1994. Born in Chestnut Hill, PA, and raised in Lansdale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alvin Charles and Sadie A. (Snyder) Christy. She was a 1944 graduate of Lansdale High School. Edna was employed as an administrative assistant for Merck & Co., West Point, PA, for 32 years until retiring in 1988. Previously, she worked for the Smith, Kline & French Co., Philadelphia, PA. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perkasie. An avid reader, Edna loved knitting and playing the accordion. She is survived by four children, Frederick A. Slemmer and his wife Deborah Jane, of Perkasie, Marie C. Garis and her husband Robert, of Florida, Annette K. Yost, of Quakertown, and James M. Slemmer and his wife Susan, of Millersburg, PA; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy S. Slemmer, in 1993, and two brothers, David E. and Ernest Christy. Her Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 South Fifth Street, Perkasie, PA, where family and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Perkasie. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 South Fifth Street, Perkasie, PA 18944. Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie. www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 22, 2020
