Edward John Davis, 72, of Telford, PA; formerly of Hatfield, PA died September 27, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Joann Davis. A viewing will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 E. Broad St., Souderton, PA 18964, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140 or Kisses for Kyle Foundation, 3959 Welsh Rd, Suite 315, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory. Visit www.andersfh.com
to send online condolences.