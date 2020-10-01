1/1
Edward John Davis
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Edward John Davis, 72, of Telford, PA; formerly of Hatfield, PA died September 27, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Joann Davis. A viewing will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 E. Broad St., Souderton, PA 18964, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140 or Kisses for Kyle Foundation, 3959 Welsh Rd, Suite 315, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory. Visit www.andersfh.com to send online condolences.

Published in The Reporter from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
OCT
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
130 East Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
(215) 723-2300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 1, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ed’s passing. Condolences & Sympathy to the whole family.
Mary Boudman
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
Ed you will be missed. Gavin and Dylan always enjoyed seeing and visiting you at your shop. We all have fond memories of you. You meant so much to Dave and I also.
We are so sorry for you the family you will be in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Chris and Dave Engelhardt
Friend
October 1, 2020
We were sorry to hear of the passing of Ed. We got to know your family through your grandparents by living neighbors. Our sympathy to all. Keep the memories close and he'll always be with you. I've enjoyed seeing pictures of your families that Ed would post.
Paul and Lois Kinney
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Ed’s passing. I was so happy when we became friends a second time. He was a wonderful friend in High School and then again as his grandson needed some love and prayers. He was always so proud of his family. I pray he is at peace with our Lord and his family.
Teresaa Carestia
Friend
October 1, 2020
Ed was a good friend & Brother ( 512 ) we talked every week at his shop , if He was busy just a wave said it all . He will be missed by many . Very sorry for Your loss.
Joe Smalley
Friend
