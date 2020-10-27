Edward John Sodomin, 94 of Souderton, died on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Flora “Dolly” (Godshall) Sodomin. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, October 31, at Little Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, 267 Morwood Rd., Telford, 18969. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edwards name to Little Zion Lutheran Church, at the above address or Wounded Warrior Project
, woundedwarriorproject.org
For more information and to send online condolence to the family please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
.