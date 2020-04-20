|
|
Edward L. Shearer, Sr., 94, of Lansdale, passed away April 18, 2020. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Klinger) Shearer who died October 13, 2011. At the time of her death they had been married 61 years. Born April 29, 1925, in North Wales, he was the son of the late Robert and Lily (Robbins) Shearer. Ed was a proud and honorable US Navy veteran serving in WW II. For 41 years he worked as a shoe repairman at Mike’s Shoe repair in Lansdale. For more than twenty years, Ed and his wife enjoyed their hobby of repairing and refinishing antiques. Ed enjoyed the family time that he spent with his children, Grandchild and Great Grandchildren. His survivors include two children, Terry L. Shearer (Donna), Horsham, and Edward L. Shearer, Jr. (Janice), Lansdale; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; and a brother, Pete Shearer, Green Lane. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 22, 2020