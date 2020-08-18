1/1
Edward M. Broderick
Edward M. Broderick Suddenly, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Edward Michael Broderick, formerly of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, loving father of two children and grandfather of five grandchildren, passed away at the age of 68. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Edward; mother, Frances; and granddaughter, Estella. He is survived by his children, Kelly (Paul) and David (Angie), grandchildren, Jax, Adrianna, Kinley and Landon, one brother and four sisters and their spouses, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loyal partner of many years, Ann Grode. A memorial mass to celebrate Ed’s life will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at St. Maria Goretti Church in Hatfield, Pennsylvania at 11 o’clock AM. Donations in Ed’s name can be made to the American Heart Association.

Published in The Reporter from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24, 2020.
