Edward G. Means, Jr., 72, of Sellersville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his residence. He was the beloved husband of Dolores F. (Brown) Means for 41 years until her death in 2017. Born in Doylestown, he was the son of the late Edward G. Means, Sr. and Eleanor (Godlewski) Means Marsteller. Ed was a 1964 graduate of Lansdale Catholic High School. Mr. Means is survived by his six children, eight grandchildren, a brother, an aunt, and “Toots.” His memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in the Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, 87 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, where a visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed’s name may be made to Doylestown Hospital Hospice, 4259 West Swamp Road, Doylestown, PA 18902. For a complete obituary, please go to www.steeleyfuneralhome.com. Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, Sellersville www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 2, 2019