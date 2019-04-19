Home

Reverend Edward A. Neiderhiser, PHD of North Wales, PA passed away at home on Wednesday, April 17,2019. He was the loving husband of Sally Kavash Neiderhiser. Friends and Family are invited to call from 6-9 pm on Sunday April 28th at the Wm. R. May Funeral Home 142 N. Main St. North Wales, PA 19454 and Monday from 9:30-11:00 AM at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church 211 S. Main Street North Wales, PA. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Wm. R. May Funeral Home www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 22, 2019
