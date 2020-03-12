|
|
Edwina M. Willard, 97, of Lansdale, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Martin H. Willard, who passed away in 1988. Born June 7, 1922 in Sellersville, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Reda (Hawk) Netherton. Survivors include a son, David E. Willard and his wife Susan of Holland, MI; a brother, Richard Netherton and his wife Edna; a sister, Reda Meldrum; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, M. Lee Willard. Services are private. Contributions in Edwina’s name can be made to The Dock Woods Benevolent Care Fund, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 14, 2020