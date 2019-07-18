|
Eileen Marie (Comerford) Kalacznik, age 98, wife of the late Paul Kalacznik, passed away peacefully on July 18th at the Abramson Center, Horsham Road, North Wales. Eileen was born on November 4, 1920 to Mary Ellen (Dugan) and Timothy Comerford in East Providence, RI. She graduated from East Providence High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She worked in the glove department of Gladdings Department Store until her marriage to Paul and their move to North Wales. Eileen and Paul were married for 69 years, raising 3 daughters in North Wales. Eileen was a quiet, strong, creative woman who understood the value of a small kindness, a good book, a friendly cat, a sunny day and a well written thank you note. She is survived by her daughters Andrea Kalacznik of Lansdale, PA, Monica Kalacznik of Norwalk, CT and Margaret Kalacznik of Kensington, MD., her son-in-law Stephen Rappaport and her grandson Ethan Rappaport. She is also survived by her nieces Sandra Ross, Jeanne Pratt and Kathy Jansen. She was the great aunt of Magdalena Ross and Benjamin Ross. She was predeceased by her husband Paul, her sister Margaret (Sis) and her brother, Bob. The Kalacznik family would like to thank the dedicated and compassionate staff of the Abramson Center, the Abramson Hospice and Home Helpers of Lansdale. We would also like to thank all of the family friends who have supported us through the years. Friends are invited to the visitation at St. Rose of Lima Church, North Wales on Monday, July 22nd from 9:30 to 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30. Interment at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Abramson Hospice, Horsham Road, North Wales, PA or the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. (www.mayfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Reporter on July 19, 2019