Elaine (Hackman) Cassel, 94, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Brittany Pointe Estates, Lansdale. She was the loving wife of the late Harold W. Cassel for 65 years. Elaine is survived by her family whom she dearly loved; daughter, Sandra Egolf, husband Scott of Hatfield; sons, Gary Cassel, wife Cheryl of Schwenksville, and David Cassel, wife Jennifer of Chalfont; eight grandchildren, Jason Cassel of Lakeville, MN, Julie Cassel-Ball and husband Charles of Harleysville, Jenna Cassel of Lansdale, Philip Cassel, Allison Cassel, Samantha Cassel, Rebecca Cassel, and Rylee Cassel, all of Chalfont; four great grandchildren, Maxwell, Harvey and Virginia of Lakeville, MN, and Aiden of Harleysville. A former resident of Colmar, Lansdale, and Montgomery Township, she and her husband moved to Brittany Pointe Estates on January 30, 2001. She was the daughter of Newton and Elizabeth (Effrig) Hackman. Elaine graduated from the former Hatfield Consolidated School in 1943 and Pierce Business School in Philadelphia in 1944. She was a secretary at American Olean Tile in Lansdale from 1944-1948 and joined a family business, Newton H. Hackman Insurance from 1948 to 1951. A long time member of St. John’s U.C.C. in Lansdale, she taught Sunday School for 15 years, served on various boards and was the first Woman Council chairperson. She also served as president of the Women’s Guild. Elaine was a member of the Priscilla Chapter #64 Order of the Eastern Star, serving as secretary and chairwoman of several boards. She served 10 years with the Meals on Wheels program, was a past member of the board of directors of North Penn Hospital Auxiliary, and was director, secretary, and president of the Lansdale branch of the Needlework Guild of America. Elaine and her husband vacationed in many cities from Florida to Canada participating in bridge tournaments and eventually became Silver Life Masters in the American Contract Bridge League. Elaine also enjoyed being a participant and spectator in all sports, especially Philadelphia teams. Her kind heart and sweet spirit will be greatly missed and she will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 26th at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 500 W. Main St., Lansdale. Friends and family are invited to call from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to St. John’s U.C.C., 500 W. Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446 or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019