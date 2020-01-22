|
|
Elaine L. Forst, 87, a lifelong resident of Lansdale, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia. She was the beloved wife of 68 years to Robert E. Forst. Also surviving are her children, Robert D. Forst, Sr. (Deborah), Robin Frederick (Larry); her grandchildren, Lauren Rainer (Cody), Robert D. Forst, Jr. (Kelly), Amanda Forst (Dan), Matthew Frederick; her great grandchildren, Brianna, Andrew, and Jackson; and her brother, H. David Landis (Donna). Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday, January 30, after 10:00 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446, where her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the church columbarium. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020