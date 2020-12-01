Elaine (Villeneuve) Sinotte, 93, of North Wales passed away November 25, 2020, wife of the late L. Paul Sinotte; Mother of Raymond Sinotte, Michael Sinotte (Christine), Peter Sinotte (Beth Ann), Lorna Fitzgerald (Leo), Claire Uebele (Matthew); and 8 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 11 AM on December 4, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 428 S. Main St. North Wales, PA 19454, where friends may greet the family from 10-10:45 AM. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to the North Wales Library, 233 S. Swartley St. North Wales PA 19454. The complete obituary may be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com