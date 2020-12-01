1/
Elaine Sinotte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine (Villeneuve) Sinotte, 93, of North Wales passed away November 25, 2020, wife of the late L. Paul Sinotte; Mother of Raymond Sinotte, Michael Sinotte (Christine), Peter Sinotte (Beth Ann), Lorna Fitzgerald (Leo), Claire Uebele (Matthew); and 8 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 11 AM on December 4, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 428 S. Main St. North Wales, PA 19454, where friends may greet the family from 10-10:45 AM. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to the North Wales Library, 233 S. Swartley St. North Wales PA 19454. The complete obituary may be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved