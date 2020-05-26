Eleanor A. DeRaymond, 83, of Lansdale, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. DeRaymond, who passed away May 14, 2019. Ellie and Joe were married for over 60 years. Born April 23, 1937 in Easton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Assunta (Roscioli) and Michele Grillo. Ellie worked for the North Penn School District as a Library Aide at Pennfield Middle School for much of her career. She was also a dedicated parishioner of Corpus Christi Church, Lansdale. Ellie loved the beach and spending time in Ocean City, MD, with her husband Joe, her grandson TJ, family and friends. She also enjoyed hosting and attending family and friend gatherings for holidays, birthdays and other special occasions. Survivors include two daughters, Gina D. Cassel (Eric) of Harleysville and Lisa DeRaymond (William Ferguson) of West Chester; three grandchildren, Timothy Joseph Cassel, Matthew Ferguson and Bradley Ferguson; three siblings, Dominic Grillo (Rita), Marie Smull and Vincent Grillo; and close family friend, Elvira Seher. Ellie was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Theresa Grillo. A funeral service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor’s name can be made to Dock Woods, a Living Branches Community, at https://livingbranches.org/donate or to the Joseph J. DeRaymond Penndale Pride Scholarship Fund, c/o North Penn School District, 401 East Hancock Street, Lansdale, PA 19446-3960. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from May 26 to May 27, 2020.