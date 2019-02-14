The Reporter Obituaries
Eleanor “Elly” Gordon 93, formerly of Telford, passed away on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at the Birches at Arbour Square, Harleysville. Eleanor was the wife of the late William E. Gordon Jr. is survived by her son: George Brian Gordon and his wife Rosalie formerly of Collegeville; five grandchildren, Jamie Gordon of Royersford, Justin Gordon of Schwenksville, Alexis (Coutros) Parrish (Nate) of Chalfont, Peter Coutros of Chalfont, Kiel Gordon of Napa California; and three great grandchildren, Julianna, Colette and Owen Parrish. She was predeceased by a son William E. Gordon III (Vicki) of Napa California; and a daughter, Lynda B. (Gordon) Coutros (John) of Chalfont. Elly was born Eleanor Catherine Brown on October 20, 1925 in Scranton Pa; daughter of the late George and Frieda Brown of Brown’s Pharmacy in Scranton. She was a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science; a third generation Pharmacist. Elly began her career in Pharmacy at Jefferson Hospital and retired as Director of Pharmacy from Grand View Hospital in 1989. After retirement, Elly became a longtime volunteer for the Pearl S. Buck foundation. Elly loved getting together with friends, playing mahjong, and spending time with her family. Funeral Services will be held Saturday February 16, 2019; at 2:00 Pm at the Sadler –Sues Funeral Home, 33 North Main St, Telford, Pa., 18969. Family will receive friends from 1:00pm until time of Service. Interment will be private at Abington Hills Cemetery Lackawanna Co. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 15, 2019
