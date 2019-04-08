|
Eleanor A. Park (nee Patsko), 89, of North Wales passed away on April 4, 2019. She was known as Eleanor by parents and brothers, Ellie by friends, Nana by grandchildren and “Mrs. Park” by the numerous students she taught in kindergarten at North Wales Elementary. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Mother of Chuck Park and his wife Dawn, Clifford Park and his wife Carol and Christopher Park and his wife Tobi. Grandmother of Kristen, Courtney, Matthew, Stephen, James, Shannon and Samantha. Great grandmother of Lily Catherine, Grace Eleanor, Austin Parker, and soon to be Brady James. Also survived by her Brother Daniel Patsko and his wife Zita Funeral Service Friday 11 AM at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church 211 S. Main St. North Wales, PA 19454. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday evening from 6 to 8 PM at the William R. May Funeral Home 142 N. Main St. North Wales, PA 19454 and Friday morning at the Church after 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to St. Peter’s Church at the above address. Eleanor was born in Pittsburgh, PA in 1930. The family moved and Ellie grew up in Lester, PA. Ellie graduated from Ridley Park High School and went on to attend and graduate from West Chester State Teaching College in 1951. Eleanor began her teaching career at Kulpsville School in 1951 where she taught for 4 years. Eleanor then spent 10 years raising her young sons until 1965, when she resumed her teaching career. She taught kindergarten in the North Penn School District at Inglewood, Gwyn-Nor and North Wales Elementary schools, until her retirement in 1993. Ellie participated in many community affairs over the years. She was an active member of several organizations including: Upper Gwynedd Women’s Club, North Wales Civic Club. She served as a North Wales Republican Committee Person, and President of the N.W. PTA. Eleanor was very involved in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, most recently with the St. Peter’s Thrift Shop. Eleanor’s love of her family, friends, church, North Wales and the Jersey Shore brought much happiness to her life and those who knew her.
