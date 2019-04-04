|
Elfriede (“Elfi”) (Bendler) Heinze, 95, a long-time resident of Amherst, NY and, more recently, Warminster, PA, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Rose Garden Hospice Care in Warminster, PA. Elfi was born on September 30, 1923 in Berlin, Germany, daughter of the late Karl and Gertrude Bendler. She was the widow of Gunter P. Heinze who passed away in 2017, and to whom she had been married for 72 years. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her son, Bernd G. Heinze and his wife Martha of Montgomery Township, PA, and her grandchildren, Kelsey (Phil) Glatfelter of Washington, DC and Sara (Thomas) Shovlin of Littleton, NH, whom she all loved dearly. She was a voracious reader but was known for her hand stitched quilts, which she passionately and tirelessly made for family and friends. She proudly remained independent, loved to cook and write emails to her granddaughters, went to Tai Chi and enjoyed her time with and taking care of family and friends, until a week before her passing. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00am at the Chapel at Ann’s Choice Retirement Community, 31000 Ann’s Choice Way, Warminster, PA. Arrangements entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate and is thankful for any donations to be made in care of the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country, PO Box 111, Littleton, NH 03561.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 5, 2019