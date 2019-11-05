The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church,
1634 Hilltown Pk
Hilltown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church
1634 Hilltown Pk
Hilltown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Clipp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Clipp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Clipp Obituary
Elizabeth D. (Ball) Clipp, 88, formerly of Souderton, PA, passed away Nov. 2, 2019. She was the mother of Scott Clipp (Barbara), Peter Clipp (Leslie), Jay Clipp (Joann), and John Clipp (Elizabeth); and grandmother of Michael, Hayden, Brianna and Piper Clipp. Friends are invited to her funeral service at 12pm on Nov. 8, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 1634 Hilltown Pk., Hilltown, PA, where friends may call 11-11:45am. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -