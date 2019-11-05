|
Elizabeth D. (Ball) Clipp, 88, formerly of Souderton, PA, passed away Nov. 2, 2019. She was the mother of Scott Clipp (Barbara), Peter Clipp (Leslie), Jay Clipp (Joann), and John Clipp (Elizabeth); and grandmother of Michael, Hayden, Brianna and Piper Clipp. Friends are invited to her funeral service at 12pm on Nov. 8, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 1634 Hilltown Pk., Hilltown, PA, where friends may call 11-11:45am. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 6, 2019