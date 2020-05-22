Dr. Elmer Richard Umbenhauer, 94, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away May 18, 2020. He was born in Stony Creek Mills, Berks County, PA to the late Harry and Mary Umbenhauer. He served in the U.S. Army and graduated Albright University and Temple University’s School of Dentistry. He is survived by sons: Richard A. (Elizabeth), Todd H., daughter Lisa Jane (Steven) Novsak; four grandchildren and a great-grandson. He was predeceased by his wife June Marie Umbenhauer, two brothers, Harry and Albert, and a sister, Myrtle Ney. Full obituary and condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published in The Reporter from May 22 to May 23, 2020.