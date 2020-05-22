Dr. Elmer Richard Umbenhauer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Elmer Richard Umbenhauer, 94, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away May 18, 2020. He was born in Stony Creek Mills, Berks County, PA to the late Harry and Mary Umbenhauer. He served in the U.S. Army and graduated Albright University and Temple University’s School of Dentistry. He is survived by sons: Richard A. (Elizabeth), Todd H., daughter Lisa Jane (Steven) Novsak; four grandchildren and a great-grandson. He was predeceased by his wife June Marie Umbenhauer, two brothers, Harry and Albert, and a sister, Myrtle Ney. Full obituary and condolences at www.radzieta.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
6094657458
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 21, 2020
As I said earlier...a life well lived! What a beautiful human being. We were truly blessed to have known him. God speed Elmer.
The Cullen Family
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved