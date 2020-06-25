Elsie Lorraine Godshall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Lorraine Godshall, age 91 of Harleysville, passed away on June 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Samsel Godshall, with whom she shared over 38 years of marriage. Born January 29, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Henry Russell and Grace Gertrude Heacock. She is survived by her children Dale, Dawn, Doran, Lori (Dolores) and Dureen; grandchildren Jason, Janell, Stephanie, Jamie, Tammy, Andrew, Kevin, Nicole, Bruin and Danielle; great-grandchildren Acelyn, Avry, Adalyn, Aiden, Cooper and Austin. She was preceded in death by her four siblings, Evelyn, Beatrice, LaVerne and Lawrence. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elsie’s name may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920, or ACCT Philly, 111 W. Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Williamsbergeykoffel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved