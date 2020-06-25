Elsie Lorraine Godshall, age 91 of Harleysville, passed away on June 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Samsel Godshall, with whom she shared over 38 years of marriage. Born January 29, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Henry Russell and Grace Gertrude Heacock. She is survived by her children Dale, Dawn, Doran, Lori (Dolores) and Dureen; grandchildren Jason, Janell, Stephanie, Jamie, Tammy, Andrew, Kevin, Nicole, Bruin and Danielle; great-grandchildren Acelyn, Avry, Adalyn, Aiden, Cooper and Austin. She was preceded in death by her four siblings, Evelyn, Beatrice, LaVerne and Lawrence. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elsie’s name may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920, or ACCT Philly, 111 W. Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Williamsbergeykoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.