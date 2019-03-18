The Reporter Obituaries
Elsie May Ulrich Obituary
Elsie May Ulrich, 90, of Lansdale, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the Harborview Rehab & Care Center at Lansdale. She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen R. Ulrich, who died in 2017. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harry & Florence (Klopp) Foreman. Elsie posessed a great love for her family, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was often found in the kitchen and was considered an excellent cook. She also enjoyed reading. She will be remembered for her devotion to Jesus and the love extended to her entire family, and will be missed. Surviving Elsie are her children, David Ulrich (Jackie Lutey), of Hatfield; Barbara A. Ferguson (John), of Souderton; her granddaughter, Kelly Schoening; her great grandchildren, Ashley, Amber, and Crystal Ulrich and Johnnie Pully; and also her great great granddaughters, Haven & Jasmine Ulrich. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen C. Ulrich; her grandsons, David and Stephen Ulrich; and her granddaughter, Shannon Pully. Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday, March 21 after 10:00 a.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, with her Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 19, 2019
