Emilia B. Barr “Millie”, passed away suddenly at the age of 89 years old on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Millie was a retired employee of North Wales Press and lifelong member at St. Rose of Lima Church. Born on June 11, 1929 in Angeles City, Philippines to Marcos Bituin and Pacienca del Rosario. Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Barr, and her son Glenn Gorcey, and is survived by her daughter, Gail E. Garcia and spouse, Daryl of Aurora, CO, son, Clifford B. Barr and spouse, Harry of Rehoboth Beach, DE, sister, Teresita Mitra of North Wales, PA, brother Jaime Bituin and spouse, Clara of Saudi Arabia, , daughter-in-law, Merlyn Gorospe and spouse, Alfonso of Lansdale, PA., niece Dr. Bernadette Miguelino and spouse, Richie of Shrewsbury, NJ, niece Rose Smullen and spouse, Dave of Freehold, NJ, cousin, Nida Ayson of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, four grandsons, seven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and dear friend/family, Afring Johnson and spouse, Erik of Gainesville, VA. Funeral Mass Saturday 11AM at Corpus Christi Church 900 Sumneytown Pike Lansdale PA, 19446. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at Church from 10AM to 11AM. Burial will be at the mausoleum at George Washington Memorial Park in Plymouth Meeting. www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 28, 2019