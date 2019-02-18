|
Emilie S. Klein, age 91, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019. Most recently, she was a resident at Normandy Farms Estates in Blue Bell, PA. Beloved wife of the late Richard K. Klein for 52 years. Cherished mother of Christine K. Bennett, Nancy K. Poulin (Robert), and Richard K. Klein, Jr. (Terri). Adoring grandmother of Julia, Diana, Adam, Jason, Alex, Nicholas, Amanda and Jeffrey and of her three great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Lorraine Faul.
Emilie will be lovingly remembered for her wit, her love of people, conversation and books, and her happy, optimistic outlook on life. Her presence among us will be greatly missed.
Emilie's family will greet relatives and friends at Church of the Messiah, Gwynedd, PA from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Church service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment private.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Church of the Messiah, 1001 Dekalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002
Arrangements: William H. May Funeral Home, North Wales, PA
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 18, 2019