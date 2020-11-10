1/1
Emily Wenhold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Wenhold died peacefully on November 6, 2020, at the age of 76. Emily is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry Wenhold; her son, Scott Wenhold; daughters, Wendy Wenhold-Cornaige and Julee Kerr; sons-in-law, Don Cornagie and Walt Kerr; as well as grandchildren, Andrew Wenhold, Nicholas Wenhold, Kevin Cornagie, Meghan Cornagie, Julianna Cornagie, Justin Kerr and Daniel Kerr. Emily was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Carrol, and is survived by her brother, Joseph Potter. Emily will be missed by her dear lifelong friends, Rosemary Signoriello, Sue McCallum and Carol Lepping. Emily’s deep devotion to her family, her love of horses and her desire to take care of others made this world a better place. Her presence will be missed by all. Guests never left the Wenhold house hungry, Emily made sure of that with her gourmet cooking and her homemade cheesecakes. Services for Emily will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Last Chance Animal Rescue in Quakertown (lastchanceranch.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved