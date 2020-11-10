Emily Wenhold died peacefully on November 6, 2020, at the age of 76. Emily is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry Wenhold; her son, Scott Wenhold; daughters, Wendy Wenhold-Cornaige and Julee Kerr; sons-in-law, Don Cornagie and Walt Kerr; as well as grandchildren, Andrew Wenhold, Nicholas Wenhold, Kevin Cornagie, Meghan Cornagie, Julianna Cornagie, Justin Kerr and Daniel Kerr. Emily was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Carrol, and is survived by her brother, Joseph Potter. Emily will be missed by her dear lifelong friends, Rosemary Signoriello, Sue McCallum and Carol Lepping. Emily’s deep devotion to her family, her love of horses and her desire to take care of others made this world a better place. Her presence will be missed by all. Guests never left the Wenhold house hungry, Emily made sure of that with her gourmet cooking and her homemade cheesecakes. Services for Emily will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Last Chance Animal Rescue in Quakertown (lastchanceranch.org
).