Erin Renee Costlow, 35, daughter of Richard and Carol Costlow passed away peacefully at home on Saturday August 3, 2019 after a valiant year-long fight against cancer. Erin was born January 16, 1984 in Lansdale, PA. Erin was a 2005 graduate of North Penn High School. She sang in the NPHS chorus, was a multi-sport Special Olympian and was honored as the 2005 MVP of the NPHS Special Olympics Team in her Senior year. Erin loved music and the theater. For over 10 years she dedicated her Saturdays to rehearsals as an actor in the Harmony Theater Inc., a non-profit corporation that supports adults with developmental disabilities and encourages their passion for the performing arts. Music played a special role for Erin during the last year, as it continually lifted her spirits and distracted from the daily challenges. A perfect day in Erin’s life started with sweet flavored iced coffee, followed by visits with friends, various art projects, time listening to music, and rides on her recumbent trike around the neighborhood. Erin adored being an aunt to her nephew, Zach, and niece, Natalie, and took every opportunity to visit and play games with them. She possessed an enduring party spirit and greeted everyone with a smile. A hug from Erin could lift you up; she was a ray of sunshine to anyone she encountered, a fast friend to all, and a fountain of seemingly endless joy. Erin’s personality was infectious and laughter followed her everywhere she went. She will be forever loved and greatly missed. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Carolyn, her brother David (Annie) of Port Matilda, PA, and her sister Kerry (Mike) of Allentown, PA. She is also survived by her uncles Frederick Costlow of Bangor ME; and Steven Brown (Susan) of Minneapolis, MN, aunts Sarah Costlow; Kathleen (John) D’Amore all of Frederick, MD, and Christine Brown of Westfield, NJ. Multiple cousins and countless friends will miss her radiant smile and indomitable spirit. A memorial service will be held at LCBC Church Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10:00 to 11:00 AM – Branch Creek Campus, 100 Main Street, Harleysville, PA 19438, with a reception to follow the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible contributions may be made to Harmony Theater, Inc. www.harmonytheaterinc.com There is a donate button on the top of the homepage. Arrangements are by Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 12, 2019